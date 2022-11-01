Connect with us

‘Canary Black’: see Kate Beckinsale in action in the first image from the action thriller

The film is currently in production in Croatia.

Published

Canary Black
Credit: Nikola Predović

The first image has been released of Kate Beckinsale in ‘Canary Black’, an action thriller current in production in Croatia.

Beckinsale stars alongside Rupert Friend (‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’) in the film from director Pierre Morel (‘Taken’), which features a screenplay by Matthew Kennedy.

A top CIA operative, Avery Graves (Beckinsale), is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. Betrayed at every turn, she must rely on her cutting-edge training and primitive fighting skills in a deadly race to deliver a ransom that could trigger a global crisis.

‘Canary Black’ is produced by Sébastien Raybaud and John Zois for Anton, Carsten Lorenz (‘Moonfall’, ‘Greenland’), Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin for Sentient Entertainment, Jeff Elliott for Brickell & Broadbridge International, Marina Grasic for Oakhurst Entertainment.

Igor A. Nola of MP Filmska Produkcija is the Croatian Service Producer. Pierre Morel and Kate Beckinsale will also serve as executive producers. Anton, Brickell & Broadbridge International and Oakhurst Entertainment are financing the film.

