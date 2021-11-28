Connect with us

Grand Tour Carnage
Amazon Release New Trailer For Upcoming Grand Tour Episode ‘Carnage A Trois’

Released on 17th December

Launching on 17th December exclusively on Amazon Prime, Carnage A Trois will be the second lockdown special of The Grand Tour. In this episode the trio dive into the bizarre world of French car culture. On an epic road trip starting in the Welsh hills, they dish up a hair-raising mountain climb, bomb defusals, propeller-powered cars, helicopter stunts and the most thrilling race of their lives before reaching the English Channel for a jaw-dropping medieval climax. And a soupcon of French art-house cinema.

So, what can we expect from this new episode? Looking at the trailer we’re going to get the usual levels of childing banter from the presenters. You only need to see Clarkson in his racing suit with the branding conveniently spelling out Ball Bag to realise that the trio still hasn’t grown up much.

The trailer also features the usual trove of explosions and the presenters getting in the way of other drivers on the road. I would also expect an awful lot of French stereotyping given the history of the presenters.

As ever though, the real stars of the show will be the cars. The French are famous for producing unusual cars and the range on display in the trailer should be a treat for any petrol head.

