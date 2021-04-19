‘Downton Abbey 2’ coming to cinemas this Christmas

‘Downton Abbey‘ is getting a big screen sequel, it has been announced today.

‘Downton Abbey 2’ will see the original principal cast return along with new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

‘Downton’ creator Julian Fellowes will once again write the film’s screenplay with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge back to produce with Fellowes. Director Simon Curtis (‘My Week with Marilyn’) will join the filmmaking team to direct the sequel.

Production on the film began last week and fans can see the film when it arrives in cinemas on 22nd December 2021.

The initial film followed a Royal Visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family.

Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films said, “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of ‘Downton Abbey’.”

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said, “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans.”

‘Downton Abbey 2’ is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.