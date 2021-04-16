New 20th Anniversary LEGO Harry Potter sets available for pre-order

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter, LEGO is releasing a series of new LEGO Harry Potter sets, which are available to pre-order now.

From the tantalizing tactics of Wizarding Chess to Polyjuice Potion trickery, the sets are packed full of popular characters, creatures and imaginative features to help young builders reenact their favourite adventures from the films, as well as crafting magical storylines of their own.

While the enchanted walls of Hogwarts set the scene for many of the new sets, builders can spread their wings and explore the rest of the wizarding world by taking flight with the fiery feathers of Dumbledore’s beloved Phoenix, Fawkes, or visiting the snow-capped streets of Hogsmeade Village. Many of the sets also interconnect to extend the play into different areas of Hogwarts.

A number of the new sets come with an exclusive golden minifigure to mark the 20th Anniversary of LEGO Harry Potter. For years, LEGO play has helped Wizarding World and LEGO fans feel even closer to the magic, and these collectibles mark just some of the characters that have helped them play out endless memorable moments across two decades of LEGO Harry Potter.

Credit: LEGO

The full details of the new sets are:

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Mistake – Builders can join Harry, Ron and Hermione as they brew the powerful Polyjuice potion in Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom and transform as they gulp the potion. Don’t forget to explore the hidden tunnel beneath the sink.

– Builders can join Harry, Ron and Hermione as they brew the powerful Polyjuice potion in Moaning Myrtle’s bathroom and transform as they gulp the potion. Don’t forget to explore the hidden tunnel beneath the sink. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Fluffy Encounte r – Young witches and wizards can try their luck at sneaking past the giant, 3-headed dog, and reaching the trapdoor before Fluffy wakes!

r – Young witches and wizards can try their luck at sneaking past the giant, 3-headed dog, and reaching the trapdoor before Fluffy wakes! LEGO Harry Potter Hogsmeade Village Visits – Take a trip to the snowy village of Hogsmeade to buy tongue-tingling acid pops from Honeydukes or order a refreshing Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks.

– Take a trip to the snowy village of Hogsmeade to buy tongue-tingling acid pops from Honeydukes or order a refreshing Butterbeer at the Three Broomsticks. LEGO Harry Potter Chamber of Secrets – Budding builders can join the action in the Chamber of Secrets as Harry battles against Tom Riddle and the Giant Basilisk.

– Budding builders can join the action in the Chamber of Secrets as Harry battles against Tom Riddle and the Giant Basilisk. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard’s Chess – LEGO fans can try their hand at the magical game to save the Philosopher’s Stone before using the pieces again and again to master the art of Muggle chess.

– LEGO fans can try their hand at the magical game to save the Philosopher’s Stone before using the pieces again and again to master the art of Muggle chess. LEGO Harry Potter Harry Potter & Hermione Granger – Children can maximize the magical fun with these 10 in. (26 cm) tall brick-built Harry Potter and Hermione Granger models as they recreate some of their favourite storylines from the films.

– Children can maximize the magical fun with these 10 in. (26 cm) tall brick-built Harry Potter and Hermione Granger models as they recreate some of their favourite storylines from the films. LEGO Harry Potter Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix – LEGO fans can capture the magical personality and graceful flight of Fawkes, the intelligent Phoenix from the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

– LEGO fans can capture the magical personality and graceful flight of Fawkes, the intelligent Phoenix from the ‘Harry Potter’ films. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: First Flying Lesson – Builders can grab a broomstick and take part in a flying class with Madam Hooch, mounting a broom and shooting off on a wild ride around the Hogwarts rooftops.

Marcos Bessa, LEGO Harry Potter Design Lead commented: “Two decades ago, we launched the first LEGO Harry Potter set – which I played with as a 12 year old – and fans have remained just as enchanted by the magical adventures that they can relive and replay with the LEGO sets today as they were in 2001. These new products are packed full of captivating features and exciting design twists that we hope will excite and enthrall builders of all ages as they explore some of their favourite moments from the films.”

The new sets will be available from LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and selected retailers from 1st June and more widely from 1st August. A selection of the sets will also be available to pre-order from 16th of April at LEGO.com and other retailers globally.