Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Film

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ poster and teaser trailer debut

The film opens in cinemas this September.

Published

The poster and teaser trailer is out now for Marvel Studios Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’.

The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. 

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. 

Take a look at the poster below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
Credit: Marvel / Disney

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ opens in cinemas on 3rd September 2021. 

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Reveal More Pets From The Ocean Egg

Not long to go now!

6 days ago
Walter Presents: Time is a Killer Walter Presents: Time is a Killer

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Time is a Killer’ to launch on Channel 4 in May

The French mystery will also be available on All 4.

6 days ago
King of Seas King of Seas

Games & Tech

‘King of Seas’ confirmed to set sail on 25th May

Test your sea legs in the new swashbuckling demo!

7 days ago
Ricky Martin Ricky Martin

Music

5 Ricky Martin songs that should have been singles

The Latin superstar has a few songs that should have got more love than they did.

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you