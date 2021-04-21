‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ poster and teaser trailer debut

The poster and teaser trailer is out now for Marvel Studios Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’.

The film stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Take a look at the poster below:

Credit: Marvel / Disney

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers.

David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ opens in cinemas on 3rd September 2021.