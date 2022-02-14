Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Film

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ rounds up entire cast for new poster

Feast your eyes on the glorious new poster.

Published

Downton Abbey: A New Era
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ has served up a real Valentine’s Day treat by unveiling a brand new poster ahead of the new trailer arriving tomorrow.

The new poster gathers together the large cast against the backdrop of Downton, of course. You can see the new poster below:

Downton Abbey: A New Era
Credit: Universal Pictures UK

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is the new chapter from creator Julian Fellowes. It reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

Simon Curtis directs the film, which was written by Fellowes. It is produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, and Julian Fellowes.

The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, and new cast members Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ will be released in cinemas on 29th April 2022.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Two Ways Home Two Ways Home

EF Country

‘The Round Up’ is back in March

Kezia Gill and Robert Vincent will be performing.

7 days ago
Maluma & Jennifer Lopez in 'Marry Me' Maluma & Jennifer Lopez in 'Marry Me'

Film

‘Marry Me’ – go behind-the-scenes of Jennifer Lopez’s new film with two featurettes

Get ready for the film before it arrives this week.

7 days ago
Greylan James Greylan James

EF Country

Greylan James makes artist debut with ‘Anything Cold’

The songwriter steps into the artist spotlight today.

3 days ago
The Power of the Dog The Power of the Dog

Film

‘The Power of the Dog’ leads the nominations for the 2022 Oscars

The Netflix film picks up 12 nominations.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you