‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ rounds up entire cast for new poster

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ has served up a real Valentine’s Day treat by unveiling a brand new poster ahead of the new trailer arriving tomorrow.

The new poster gathers together the large cast against the backdrop of Downton, of course. You can see the new poster below:

Credit: Universal Pictures UK

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is the new chapter from creator Julian Fellowes. It reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

Simon Curtis directs the film, which was written by Fellowes. It is produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, and Julian Fellowes.

The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, and new cast members Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ will be released in cinemas on 29th April 2022.