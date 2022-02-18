‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ – see the characters head to the South of France in new trailer

Following on from the release of a new poster, the trailer has arrived for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’.

The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ newly inherited villa.

Get a glimpse of the action in the trailer at the top of this article.

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ is directed by Simon Curtis and written by creator Julian Fellowes. It is produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge and Julian Fellowes.

The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, and new cast members Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West, and Jonathan Zaccaï.

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ will be released in cinemas on 29th April 2022.