Entertainment Focus’ Top 10 Country albums of 2020

We may not have been able to see much in the way of live music this year but thankfully the Country music industry hasn't stopped putting out superb music.

Over the course of the year there have been plenty of surprises, some stunning debuts and some returns that delivered on the promise they'd been teasing.

We've put together the 10 albums that we've had on repeat for most of the year so use the arrows to scroll through and find out what we've been loving!

10. Hot Country Knights – ‘The K Is Silent’ Hot Country Knights may be a parody band featuring Dierks Bentley but they certainly delivered the album we all needed at the start of the first lockdown. With a nod to 90s music, some fantastic visuals and Dierks in character as Doug Douglason, Hot Country Knights were the light relief that came at the right time. From the Travis Tritt featuring ‘Pick Her Up’ to the bottom-loving ‘Asphalt’, this album kept a smile on our faces all year.