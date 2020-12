We’re in the final stretch of 2020 and very much hoping that 2021 proves to be a better year.

On the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura focus their minds on the upcoming year and make some predictions as to what they think it might bring. One thing’s for sure, it better be a new Eric Church album!

Find out what else they predict by listening below and remember to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

