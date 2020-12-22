Gary Quinn to kick off 2021 with new single ‘Nobody Somebody’

UK Country singer-songwriter Gary Quinn will release his new single ‘Nobody Somebody’ on 8th January 2021.

Available to pre-order now, the song was co-written by Quinn with Kyle Schlienger (Brett Young’s ‘In Case You Didn’t Know’) and John (NSAI Song Contest Winner, 2018).

“A mutual friend to all three of us suggested we work together whilst I was in town during a writing visit to Nashville. John and Kyle were both excited when I brought the idea of ‘Nobody Somebody’ to the table. It was a great writing session to be involved with”, explained Quinn.

The song was produced by Sweden’s Richard Alex, who collaborated with Quinn earlier this year on the song ‘Tip Of My Tongue’.

Quinn added, “I’m really excited about ‘Nobody Somebody’ and delighted that Richard agreed to get onboard again. We’ve worked well together before and this time I feel I’ve had more of a creative input in the production process than on anything I’ve put out before so I can’t wait to hear how it’s received.”

‘Nobody Somebody’ is the opening release of a three-single project that will be delivered through the first few months of 2021.

Fans who pre-order will instantly receive a video link to the ‘Live Acoustic’ version of the single.