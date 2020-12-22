Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Gary Quinn to kick off 2021 with new single ‘Nobody Somebody’

The UK Country singer-songwriter has a new single coming.

Published

Gary Quinn
Credit: Sofie Hanson

UK Country singer-songwriter Gary Quinn will release his new single ‘Nobody Somebody’ on 8th January 2021.

Available to pre-order now, the song was co-written by Quinn with Kyle Schlienger (Brett Young’s ‘In Case You Didn’t Know’) and John (NSAI Song Contest Winner, 2018).

“A mutual friend to all three of us suggested we work together whilst I was in town during a writing visit to Nashville. John and Kyle were both excited when I brought the idea of ‘Nobody Somebody’ to the table. It was a great writing session to be involved with”, explained Quinn.

The song was produced by Sweden’s Richard Alex, who collaborated with Quinn earlier this year on the song ‘Tip Of My Tongue’.

Quinn added, “I’m really excited about ‘Nobody Somebody’ and delighted that Richard agreed to get onboard again. We’ve worked well together before and this time I feel I’ve had more of a creative input in the production process than on anything I’ve put out before so I can’t wait to hear how it’s received.”

‘Nobody Somebody’ is the opening release of a three-single project that will be delivered through the first few months of 2021.

Fans who pre-order will instantly receive a video link to the ‘Live Acoustic’ version of the single. 

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue

Music

Entertainment Focus’ Top 10 pop albums of 2020

We share our top pop albums of the year.

2 days ago
Bee Gees Bee Gees

Competitions

Win ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ on DVD

The new film could be yours.

5 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Check Out All The New Pets From The Adopt Me Winter Update

Can you collect all six?

6 days ago
Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

Has the ‘Adopt Me’ Winter Update Broken Roblox?

Having trouble logging in to Roblox? You're not alone.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you