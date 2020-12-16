JP Saxe and Julia Michaels collaborate again on “Kissin’ in the Cold”

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels have teamed up once again for holiday duet “Kissin’ in the Cold”.

The song, which is available to stream and download now, is the follow-up to the duo’s huge hit ‘If The World Was Ending’. The lyric video has been released, which you can watch at the top of this article.

The piano-led ballad sees the pair combining their voices to tell a heartfelt and romantic story. Evoking the time of the year, the song is sure to resonate with fans of both artists and become another hit.

‘If The World Was Ending’ has had more than one billion streams worldwide and it picked up a Grammy Award nomination for ‘Song of the Year’. The video has had more than 120 million views and the song has been certified Platinum in the US and is 4x Platinum in Canada.