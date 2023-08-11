JP Saxe announces new album ‘A Grey Area’

Multi-platinum artist JP Saxe, known for his GRAMMY nominations and exceptional musical talent, is set to release his highly anticipated sophomore album titled ‘A Grey Area’ on 22nd September 2023. The album, consisting of 13 captivating tracks, is a collaborative masterpiece featuring renowned producer Malay and several prominent artists including Camilo, Tiny Habits, Lizzy McAlpine, and John Mayer.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Saxe has unveiled his latest single, ‘Caught Up On You’, accompanied by an engaging music video directed by Matthew Takes and starring Renata Cerda. The visual presentation mirrors the vibrant energy and creative ingenuity that define the entire upcoming collection.

Reflecting on the creation of ‘Caught Up On You’, Saxe explains, “I completely turned off my filter and wrote nine of the weirdest verses I’ve ever written and picked my favorite four. It was a way to clear the pipes creatively, but I ended up being obsessed with the song. It was genuinely fun. It’s still my favorite song on the record. When you’re used to talking about heavy and emotional topics and you write a song about kinks and communism, it’s a nice little break.”

The track list for ‘A Grey Area’ is:

Old Times Sake (Epigraph by Yesika Salgado) I Don’t Miss You (Ft. John Mayer) Anywhere Caught Up On You Everything Ends (Ft. Lizza McAlpine and Tiny Habits) Someone Else’s Home Fear & Intuition Who You Thought I’d Be Moderación (Con Camilo) All My Shit Is In My Car The Good Parts When You Think Of Me If Love Ends

Recent months have seen JP Saxe achieve remarkable success with hit singles such as ‘Everything Ends’ featuring Lizzy McAlpine and Tiny Habits, ‘I Don’t Miss You’ featuring John Mayer, ‘When You Think Of Me’, ‘The Good Parts’, and ‘Moderación (Con Camilo)’. The eagerly awaited album ‘A Grey Area’ is poised for release next month, just before Saxe embarks on an exciting journey alongside John Mayer on the Solo Acoustic Arena Tour’s fall leg. The tour kicks off on October 3rd at Madison Square Garden, followed by appearances in prominent cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Tampa, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, and more.

For additional information and a comprehensive list of upcoming tour dates, please visit JP Saxe’s official website: https://jpsaxe.com/.