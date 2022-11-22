Listen: JP Saxe debuts new single ‘The Good Parts’

JP Saxe has released new single ‘The Good Parts’ via Arista Records.

Written by Saxe and produced by Malay and Ryan Marrone, and it’s the follow-up to ‘When You Think Of Me’.

Saxe comments, “This song is about trying to find the healthy recognition that there can be beautiful parts in a relationship that ends. You can heal without having to destroy it, and you can also heal without over-romanticizing it.”

‘The Good Parts’ is the latest glimpse of new music from Saxe, who is building on the back of his 2021 breakout album ‘Dangerous Levels of Introspection’.

The singer-songwriter just landed his first number one as a songwriter at Country radio with ‘Wishful Drinking’ by Ingrid Andress featuring Sam Hunt. The track has been nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Saxe continues to make waves this year with sold out performances, including tour dates with Alicia Keys and Lewis Capaldi.