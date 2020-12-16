LadBaby aims for third consecutive Christmas number one with ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’

LadBaby is back with new single ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’, which will be released on Friday 18th December 2020.

With their eye on a third consecutive Christmas number one following 2019’s ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ and 2018’s ‘We Built This City’, the new song is a comedic take on the Journey classic ‘Don’t Stop Believing’.

Proceeds from the song will raise funds for The Trussell Trust, whose mission is to end the need for food banks in the UK. It comes at the end of a year in which food banks have been in more demand than ever before.

LadBaby commented:

“We’re back! And after the year we’ve all had, it’s our most important year yet! With emergency food parcels being handed out every 9 seconds in the UK (a 47% rise on last year) and 2 in 5 families now relying on food banks, we HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a Hunger Free Future for EVERY adult and child in the UK.



Help us achieve something far greater than the last two years… Together let’s break a record for a song that helps feed the most UK families than any other song in history. THAT is how 2020 should be remembered. In a year when so much has been lost, don’t stop believing!”



Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust says:

“This winter is looking like food banks’ busiest ever, with a parcel likely to be given out every nine seconds. This is devastating. But we know if we come together to push for change, we can build a hunger free future. That’s why we are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support a third year running – not only does it mean we can support food banks to provide vital emergency help, but it helps us work in the longer term towards a future where no one needs a food bank. Thank you.”

‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ is the third consecutive collaboration between LadBaby and The Trussell Trust.