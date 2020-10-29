Foreign Affairs to release new single ‘The Hope Comes Again’ tomorrow

Bristol duo Foreign Affairs will release new single ‘The Hope Comes Again’ tomorrow, Friday 30th October 2020.

The song premieres on Bob Harris’ BBC Radio 2 country show tonight.

Written, recorded and produced by the duo – brothers Adam and Lawrence Purnell – ‘The Hope Comes Again’ is an honest reflection of uncertain times and the fragility that we can feel as a result, however it is rooted in positivity and the strong belief that ‘this too shall pass’.

Lawrence says, “The song was written about me, from someone who can feel sadness but who is lucky enough to be able to see the positive in a person or situation, I can always see the hope.”

Adam says, “The whole process of writing, producing, and recording the song was very organic, carried out at home in Bristol. It felt comfortable and the best environment for this song”

‘The Hope Comes Again’ is the duo’s second single release of 2020, following on from their confessional song ‘One Minute’ released in July to critical acclaim.

2019 was a year of transition for the brothers, signing a worldwide publishing deal with Peer Music as well as a record deal.