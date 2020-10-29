Connect with us

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge team up for ‘Under the Mistletoe’

The new Christmas duet is out now.

Published

Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge have teamed up for new original Christmas song ‘Under the Mistletoe’.

The song was co-written by Clarkson and produced by her longtime collaborator Jesse Shatkin (Sia, Jennifer Lopez). It depicts a budding holiday romance with a throwback melody sure to bring people together this holiday season.

“I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe. Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under The Mistletoe’,” says Clarkson.

“When Kelly sent me this song I was blown away by the soul and joy that it brought into my life the moment I heard it. I couldn’t wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together I knew we landed something very special. I think we are going to be singing this song for a very long time and I’m glad I get to do that with one of the best vocalists on this earth,” says Eldredge.

In the past month a, Clarkson has hosted the ‘Billboard Music Awards’ for a third consecutive year and resumed her role as three-time champion coach on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ (to which she returned a sixth time for the show’s current 19th season).

She also kicked off the second season of NBC’s ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ following a blockbuster 2019 inaugural season that marked the highest rated daytime debut in seven years, in addition to earning three Daytime Emmy Awards (including “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host”), a People’s Choice Award nomination for “Daytime Talk Show of 2020,” and a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for “Best Talk Show.”

