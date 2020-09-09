‘Brave New World’ coming to Sky One and NOW TV in October

‘Brave New World’ will premiere on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV on 2nd October 2020.

All episodes of the series will be released at ones so viewers can watch at their leisure.

‘Brave New World’ is based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel of the same name. It imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

The series features an all-star cast including Alden Ehrenreich (‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’), Jessica Brown Findlay (‘Downton Abbey’), Harry Lloyd (‘Game of Thrones’), Kylie Bunbury (‘When They See Us’), Nina Sosanya (‘Killing Eve’), Joseph Morgan (‘The Originals’), Sen Mitsuji (‘Origin’), Hannah John-Kamen (‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’) and Demi Moore (‘Ghost’).

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

‘Brave New World’ is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin Television. David Wiener (‘Homecoming’, ‘The Killing’) executive produces the series and serves as showrunner. Darryl Frank (‘The Americans’) and Justin Falvey (‘The Americans’), co-presidents of Amblin Television, as also serve as executive producers.

Owen Harris (‘Black Mirror: San Junipero’, ‘Black Mirror: Striking Vipers’), who directs the first two episodes, and Grant Morrison (‘Happy!’) also executive produce. Brian Taylor executive produces on the pilot episode.