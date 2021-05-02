‘COBRA: CYBERWAR’ gets first look images ahead of autumn release

Sky have released the first look images of the second series of COBRA. Sky Original drama COBRA: CYBERWAR is coming to Sky One and streaming service NOW this autumn. Returning cast members include Robert Carlyle as Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, Victoria Hamilton as his Chief of Staff Anna Marshall, Richard Dormer as Fraser Walker, Head of Civil Contingencies, David Haig as Archie Glover-Morgan, Home Secretary and Marsha Thomason as Francine Bridge, Director of Policy.

The series which is created and written by Ben Richards looks at what happens when cyber-attacks on critical infrastructure and fake news are used to subvert democracy.

In the aftermath of both solar and political storms, Prime Minister Robert Sutherland attempts to steer the country on a more even course. He is assisted, as ever, by his loyal Chief of Staff Anna Marshall alongside a team of dedicated advisers. Credit: Sky UK

An assassination on British soil, however, unleashes a chain of events that threatens to develop into a crisis even more serious than the one from which the country has recently emerged. An invisible global enemy, not playing by the rules and operating outside national boundaries, appears to be bent on our destruction, leaving an entire country unsure as to who is friend and who is foe.

The first season of COBRA achieved a cumulative launch audience of 2.2 million, making it one of Sky One’s most successful drama series in recent years as well as being one of Sky’s most rapidly binged box-sets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

COBRA: CYBERWAR is commissioned by Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky and will be executive produced by Gabriel Silver for Sky Studios. The series is created and written by Ben Richards with additional episodes written by Toby Finlay and will be produced by New Pictures. The executive producers include Charlie Pattinson and Ben Richards. Joe Donaldson is the producer with Al Mackay directing block one, Mo Ali block two and Sallie Aprahamian block three. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.