Teaser trailer debuts for Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’

Netflix have released the teaser trailer for ‘Emily In Paris’, which arrives on the streaming platform on 2nd October 2020.

The 10-part romantic comedy series was created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (‘Younger’, ‘Sex & The City’). It stars Lily Collins (‘Rules Don’t Apply’, ‘To The Bone’).

Lily stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Take a look at the key art for the series below:

Credit: Netflix

The series co-stars Ashley Park (‘Mean Girls on Broadway’, ‘Tales of the City’) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (‘Call My Agent!’), Lucas Bravo (‘Smart Ass’), Samuel Arnold (‘Antony & Cleopatra’), Camille Razat (‘The 15:17 to Paris’) and Bruno Gouery (‘Doc Martin’).

Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (‘The Umbrella Academy’), William Abadie (‘Resident Evil: Extinction’) and Arnaud Viard (‘Clara et Moi’).