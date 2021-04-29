‘Breeders’ series 2 starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard to launch on Sky One in May

Sky Original comedy ‘Breeders’ will return to Sky One and NOW on 27th May 2021 for a second series.

Starring Martin Freeman (‘Fargo’) and Daisy Haggard (‘Back To Life’), the new series will launch all 10 episodes on demand.

Breeders continues to explore the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them. In the new series, time has moved on from where we left Paul (Freeman) and Ally’s (Haggard) family. Their son Luke (Alex Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Eve Prenelle) is now 10, both serving up brand new parenting challenges. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing.

Paul’s parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Stella Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now must parent the generation above them as well as the generation below. And at the centre of all this is Paul and Ally’s relationship. Can they survive these new pressures when they only just about survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?

‘Breeders’ is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals.