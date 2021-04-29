Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Breeders’ series 2 starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard to launch on Sky One in May

The hit series is back next month.

Published

Breeders
Credit: Sky

Sky Original comedy ‘Breeders’ will return to Sky One and NOW on 27th May 2021 for a second series.

Starring Martin Freeman (‘Fargo’) and Daisy Haggard (‘Back To Life’), the new series will launch all 10 episodes on demand.

Breeders continues to explore the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them. In the new series, time has moved on from where we left Paul (Freeman) and Ally’s (Haggard) family. Their son Luke (Alex Eastwood) is now 13 years old and daughter Ava (Eve Prenelle) is now 10, both serving up brand new parenting challenges. Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing.

Paul’s parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother Leah (Stella Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now must parent the generation above them as well as the generation below. And at the centre of all this is Paul and Ally’s relationship. Can they survive these new pressures when they only just about survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Breeders’ is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Lauren Housley Lauren Housley

EF Country

Interview: Lauren Housley on new Album ‘Girl From The North’, livestreams and touring plans

We spoke to the singer-songwriter as she releases her third LP.

6 days ago
Let Him Go Let Him Go

Uncategorized

‘Let Him Go’: Kevin Costner talks about working with director Thomas Bezucha

Watch an exclusive clip from the home entertainment release bonus features.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle

TV

Walter Presents bringing ‘The Pleasure Principle’ to All 4 in May

The Eastern European crime thriller is a must-see.

2 days ago
Brock Gonyea Brock Gonyea

EF Country

Brock Gonyea to release ‘Where My Heart Is’ tomorrow

The Big Machine Records signing's collection features 5 tracks.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you