‘Friends: The Reunion’ coming to Sky One and NOW in the UK

It’s the news UK ‘Friends‘ fans have been waiting for! ‘Friends: The Reunion’ will be broadcast on Sky and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland.

The TV special will air on demand from 8am and on Sky One at 8pm on Thursday 27 May.

The long-awaited get together will see ‘Friends’ stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.

The one-off special will feature a variety of special guest appearances David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with ’Friends’ executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 productions and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer executive produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-executive produced.

Plus great news for Friends fans as Sky Q adds over 10 iconic quotes from the show to its voice control function. To celebrate the highly anticipated Reunion, simply say “I’ll be there for you”, “We were on a break”, “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!”, “Friends Reunion” and more into your Sky Q voice remote on Thursday to enjoy ‘The One Where They Get Back Together’.