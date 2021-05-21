Connect with us

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 Coming to the UK in June

The serial killer thriller’s second season is also its last.

Published

Prodigal Son season 2
Credit: Warner Bros

The wait is almost over for the return of ‘Prodigal Son‘ in the UK.

The hit series will arrive on Sky One and streaming service NOW on 9th June 2021. Unfortunately the second season will also be the last after the show was cancelled in the US recently.

‘Prodigal Son’ stars Michael Sheen, Tom Payne, Bellamy Young, Halston Sage and Lou Diamond Phillips. The second season sees Catherine Zeta-Jones joining the cast.

Criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) helps solve the NYPD’s most vicious and puzzling murders, using his insight into a killer’s mind inherited from his father – notorious serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen).

After his sister’s shocking actions in the season one finale, Bright’s personal life is torn to pieces. Now he must “take care” of her and protect his mother from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again.

The second season of ‘Prodigal Son’ features 13 episodes.

