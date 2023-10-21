HomeFilm'Napoleon': watch Joaquin Phoenix in new trailer for the historical biopic

‘Napoleon’: watch Joaquin Phoenix in new trailer for the historical biopic

A new trailer has been released for ‘Napoleon’, the historical biopic from acclaimed film-maker Ridley Scott.

Written by David Scarpa, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim and Rupert Everett. You can watch the brand new trailer at the top of this article.

‘Napoleon’ is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

‘Napoleon’ will be released in cinemas on 22nd November 2023.

