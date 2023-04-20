‘Beau is Afraid’: Joaquin Phoenix stars in Ari Aster’s new film

The trailer and poster have been released for ‘Beau is Afraid’, the new film from Ari Aster (‘Hereditary’, ‘Midsommar’).

With a screenplay written by Aster, who also directs, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Hayley Squires, Denis Ménochet, Kylie Rogers, Armen Nahapetian, Zoe Lister-Jones, Parker Posey and Patti LuPone.

Credit: Sony Pictures UK

From writer-director Ari Aster comes a delirious journey into the unknown from one of the most inventive cinematic minds working today: the story of a man who sets out to visit his mother and discovers a world of malevolent forces and unseen eyes tracking his every move.

Dense with meaning and aimed squarely at confronting the emotional chaos and collective uncertainty of our present day, ‘Beau is Afraid’ follows one man’s odyssey through the depths of the end of history, finding horror and humour at every turn.

Watch the trailer at the top of this article and prepare to have your mind bended!

‘Beau is Afraid’ will be released in cinemas on 19th May 2023.