10 Must-See Joaquin Phoenix Films

We pick the actors 10 greatest performances to date.

Published

Joaquin Phoenix - We Own The Night
Credit: 2929 Productions LLC

There are action films and there are character-led films. Then there are Joaquin Phoenix films, where you can’t tear your eyes from the emotions he conveys across his face and in his physical, dramatic, performances.

News emerged this week of 'Joker 2', set to star Joaquin, and hopefully Lady Gaga, in a musical. If any two can carry the role of Harley Quinn and the Joker off, set to a killer soundtrack, it’s Phoenix and Germanotta.

As we wait for production news, here are ten must-see Joaquin Phoenix films.

10. Quills (2000)

Joaquin’s calm, reflective, Abbe du Coulmier is tasked with silencing Geoffrey Rush’s infamous, vocal, Marquis de Sade, set in the Charenton asylum for the insane and the backdrop of Paris’ 18th Century Reign of Terror in this Philip Kaufman film. Not for the faint of heart, this warts and all recount warns of the danger of denying a writer their tools when there are stories to be told.

