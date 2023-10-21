HomeFilm'The Boys in the Boat': George Clooney directs the upcoming sports drama

‘The Boys in the Boat’: George Clooney directs the upcoming sports drama

The trailer and a poster have arrived for upcoming sports drama ‘The Boys in the Boat’.

Starring Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner, the film is directed by Hollywood star George Clooney. It is based on the #1 New York Times bestselling non-fiction novel written by Daniel James Brown.

‘The Boys in the Boat’ is about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.

‘The Boys in the Boat’ will be released in the UK on 12th January, 2024 by Warner Bros. Pictures. Take a look at the. poster below:

The Boys in the Boat
Credit: Warner Bros
