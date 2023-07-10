‘Napoleon’: Joaquin Phoenix leads the forthcoming epic – watch the trailer

The official trailer has been released for historical biopic ‘Napoleon’, along with a poster.

‘Napoleon’ is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix. Take a look at the poster below:

Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Further details on the film are being kept tightly under wraps but we can tell you the cast also includes Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim and Ben Miles. The film is written by David Scarpa.

‘Napoleon’ will be released in cinemas on 22nd November 2023.