GREAT! Movies unveils horror classics for Halloween line-up

Great! Movies has unveiled its line-up of classic horror films for you to enjoy over the Halloween season.

Guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine, there’s some creepy cult classics to watch and rewatch featuring a host of stars including Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Mark Hamill and Audrey Plaza.

Find out which films are part of the line-up and when you can watch them:

‘The Evil Dead’ (1981) on Sunday 29th October at 9pm

A secluded cabin. An ancient curse. An unrelenting evil. Five young friends have found the mysterious and fiercely powerful Book of the Dead deep within the rural woods of Tennessee. As they search for more supernatural artifacts, they come across an antiquated tape recorder which they play, unwittingly resurrecting flesh-possessing demons on a bloodthirsty quest to bedevil them all. Who will be left to fight for their survival and defeat this unearthly force of murderous carnage?

‘Child’s Play’ (2019) on Sunday 29th October at 10.45pm

This remake and reboot of the horror classic sees Mark Hamill take on the iconic killer character. Aubrey Plaza also stars in this good humoured and gory offering. After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother – a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other neighbourhood children to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc.

‘Insidious’ (2011) on Monday 30th October at 9pm

From the makers of ‘Paranormal Activity’, ‘Insidious’ is the terrifying story of a family who, shortly after moving, discover that dark spirits have possessed their home and that their son has inexplicably fallen into a coma. Trying to escape the haunting and save their son, they move again only to realize that it was not their house that was haunted. Starring Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne and Lin Shaye.

‘Insidious Chapter 2’ (2013) on Tuesday 31st October at 9pm

How deep into the darkness will you go to discover the truth? The terrifying sequel to Insidious follows the haunted Lambert family as they seek to uncover the mysterious childhood secret that has left them dangerously connected to the spirit world. They must rely on familiar allies to exile the demons that follow them and unearth the secret before the evil continues its deadly rampage. Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne and Barbara Hershey reprise their roles in the film directed by James Wan (‘Insidious’, ‘The Conjuring’).

‘Insidious Chapter 3’ (2015) on Tuesday 31st October at 11.05pm

Go back to the beginning….in this chilling prequel that takes place before the unforgettable haunting of the Lambert family. When paranormal investigators Tucker and Specs team up with the psychic Elise to help a teenage girl contact her late mother, Elise is forced to venture back into The Further where she finds a ruthless supernatural entity craving the souls of the living. It’s the darkest chapter yet in this spine-tingling portrayal of evil unleashed.

Tune in to GREAT! Movies from Sunday 29th October, all the way through to the big Halloween night itself on Tuesday 31st October. GREAT! Movies is available on FREEVIEW 34, SKY 321, VIRGIN 425 and FREESAT 302