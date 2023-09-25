HomeMusicWatch: Texas release video for their version of Northern Soul classic 'Keep...

Watch: Texas release video for their version of Northern Soul classic ‘Keep On Walking’

Music
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Texas has released the video for ‘Keep On Talking’, a cover of the 1965 Northern Soul deep-cut, written by Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham.

Taken from the band’s career spanning new compilation album ‘The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023’, the video, directed by Bailey Tom Bailey, was shot at London’s Moth Club. Featuring an ensemble of northern soul dancers, including 2022 world champion Sally Malloy, the video sees the group of performers  rejoice in an all nighter at the working men’s club in Hackney.

“It was a dream to work with Spooner on this northern soul classic that he and Dan Penn wrote,” Sharleen Spiteri said of the track. “The records that Spooner has played on alone made working with this legend very, very special.” 

Texas will return to the stage for a run of UK Arena shows in 2024. Kicking off at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday 6th September and culminating with a hometown date at Glasgow’s Hydro on Saturday 14th September, the run will see the band play a set of classic hits from their recently released ‘The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023’. Artist presale will be available at 10am on Wednesday September 20th, with general sale on Friday 22nd HERE.

Texas will play the following UK dates:

September 2024

Fri 6th         LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Sat 7th        LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena
Tue 10th     BOURNEMOUTH, Bournemouth International Centre
Wed 11th    CARDIFF, Utilita Arena Cardiff
Fri 13th       BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Sat 14th     GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
