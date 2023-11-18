Texas add London O2 Arena show to 2024 tour

Texas has added a show at The O2 in London to their 2024 tour, it has been announced.

The new show will take place on Thursday 5th September 2024 and it will now be the first date on the band's 2024 arena tour. Texas will play 8 dates across the UK including two hometown shows at The Hydro in Glasgow.

“This will be the first time we play The O2,” Sharleen Spiteri said of the date. “We’re all incredibly excited and it’s definitely going to be a night to remember.”

Known for their enthralling, high-energy shows, the run will see the band play a set of classic hits from their recently released ‘The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023'. Support across the dates come from KT Tunstall.

The tour dates for September 2024 are now:

Thu 5th LONDON, The O2

Fri 6th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sat 7th LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena

Tue 10th BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

Wed 11th CARDIFF, Utilita Arena Cardiff

Fri 13th BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena Birmingham

Sat 14th GLASGOW, OVO Hydro SOLD-OUT

Sun 15th GLASGOW, OVO Hydro

Pre-sale tickets for the band’s date at The O2 go on-sale Wednesday 22nd November at 10:00am GMT, with general sale Friday 24th November at 10:00am GMT at https://tix.to/Texas.