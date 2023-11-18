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Texas add London O2 Arena show to 2024 tour

Music
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Texas has added a show at The O2 in London to their 2024 tour, it has been announced.

The new show will take place on Thursday 5th September 2024 and it will now be the first date on the band's 2024 arena tour. Texas will play 8 dates across the UK including two hometown shows at The Hydro in Glasgow.

“This will be the first time we play The O2,” Sharleen Spiteri said of the date. “We’re all incredibly excited and it’s definitely going to be a night to remember.”

Known for their enthralling, high-energy shows, the run will see the band play a set of classic hits from their recently released ‘The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023'. Support across the dates come from KT Tunstall.

The tour dates for September 2024 are now:

Thu 5th          LONDON, The O2
Fri 6th            LEEDS, First Direct Arena
Sat 7th           LIVERPOOL, M&S Bank Arena
Tue 10th         BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre
Wed 11th       CARDIFF, Utilita Arena Cardiff
Fri 13th          BIRMINGHAM, Utilita Arena Birmingham
Sat 14th         GLASGOW, OVO Hydro                                SOLD-OUT
Sun 15th        GLASGOW, OVO Hydro                    

Pre-sale tickets for the band’s date at The O2 go on-sale Wednesday 22nd November at 10:00am GMT, with general sale Friday 24th November at 10:00am GMT at https://tix.to/Texas.

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip Ellwood-Hughes
Pip is the owner and Editor of Entertainment Focus, and the Managing Director of Piñata Media. With over 19 years of journalism experience, Pip has interviewed some of the biggest stars in the entertainment world. He is also a qualified digital marketing expert with over 20 years of experience.
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