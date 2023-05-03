Texas to release ‘The Very Best of 1989 – 2023’ in June

Texas will release new retrospective ‘The Very Best of 1989 – 2023’ on 16th June 2023 via [PIAS] Recordings it has been announced.

The 2LP and 2CD compilation will arrive prior to the band’s appearance on the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. It features all of the band’s hits along with new tracks ‘Keep On Talking’ and ‘After All’.

‘After All’ features a video directed by Lewis Knaggs, which features frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri deliver a stella performance, unleashing her inner Dave Grohl as she takes up drumming duties. ‘Keep On Talking’ is a cover of the 1965 Northern Soul deep-cut written by Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, and produced by Oldham in Muscle Shoals.

Looking back at the band’s body of work Spiteri says:

“No’ bad for a hairdresser fae Glasgow!” she says, an old joke but still a good one (and a true one). “But I gotta be honest: I still feel like I’m really close to the beginning. And the energy and the vibe between us all – as a band I don’t think we’ve ever been happier, and I don’t think we’ve ever been tighter. And I don’t think we’ve ever been more definite about who we are.”

Credit: [PIAS] Recordings

Texas – ‘The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023’ tracklisting:

Say What You Want

Black Eyed Boy

Inner Smile

Mr Haze

Halo

I Don’t Want A Lover

Summer Son

Keep On Talking

The Conversation

In Our Lifetime

In Demand

Put Your Arms Around Me

Let’s Work It Out

When We Are Together

Hi

Say What You Want (All Day Everyday) feat. Wu-Tang Clan

Tired Of Being Alone

Start A Family feat. Alan Rickman

So Called Friend

Everyday Now

Insane

After All

Sleep feat. Paul Buchanan

So In Love With You