Texas to release ‘The Very Best of 1989 – 2023’ in June

Texas will release new retrospective ‘The Very Best of 1989 – 2023’ on 16th June 2023 via [PIAS] Recordings it has been announced.
The 2LP and 2CD compilation will arrive prior to the band’s appearance on the Pyramid Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. It features all of the band’s hits along with new tracks ‘Keep On Talking’ and ‘After All’.
‘After All’ features a video directed by Lewis Knaggs, which features frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri deliver a stella performance, unleashing her inner Dave Grohl as she takes up drumming duties. ‘Keep On Talking’ is a cover of the 1965 Northern Soul deep-cut written by Dan Penn and Spooner Oldham, and produced by Oldham in Muscle Shoals.
Looking back at the band’s body of work Spiteri says:
“No’ bad for a hairdresser fae Glasgow!” she says, an old joke but still a good one (and a true one). “But I gotta be honest: I still feel like I’m really close to the beginning. And the energy and the vibe between us all – as a band I don’t think we’ve ever been happier, and I don’t think we’ve ever been tighter. And I don’t think we’ve ever been more definite about who we are.”
Texas – ‘The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023’ tracklisting:
Say What You Want
Black Eyed Boy
Inner Smile
Mr Haze
Halo
I Don’t Want A Lover
Summer Son
Keep On Talking
The Conversation
In Our Lifetime
In Demand
Put Your Arms Around Me
Let’s Work It Out
When We Are Together
Hi
Say What You Want (All Day Everyday) feat. Wu-Tang Clan
Tired Of Being Alone
Start A Family feat. Alan Rickman
So Called Friend
Everyday Now
Insane
After All
Sleep feat. Paul Buchanan
So In Love With You