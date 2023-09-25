HomeMusicLemar to hit the road in 2024 for 'Closer' tour
Lemar
Lemar to hit the road in 2024 for ‘Closer’ tour

By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Lemar will hit the road in 2024 for his ‘Closer’ Tour, which will take place in the Spring.

The multi-platinum selling artist will take fans on a journey through his chart-topping hits, fan favourites and tracks from his latest album ‘Page in My Heart‘. He will be joined for the run by his exceptional live band.

The eight-date tour starts in Gateshead on the 5th April, finishing in London at the Adelphi Theatre on 16th April, taking in Leeds, Southend-On-Sea, Bristol, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

On the tour, Lemar says: “I had so much fun this year celebrating 20 years that I’ve decided to let the celebrations continue for a little longer, and get even closer with my fans.

More reminiscing to be done… more songs to be sung! Really looking forward to it. Come join me!”

Lemar has enjoyed a remarkable career that spans two decades. He has garnered a multitude of awards, accolades including three MOBO Awards, and two Brit Awards.

Tour dates:

Friday 5th April: The Glasshouse, Gateshead
Saturday 6th April: City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds
Sunday 7th April: Palace Theatre, Southend-on-Sea
Tuesday 9th April: St George’s, Bristol
Friday 12th April: RNCM Theatre, Manchester
Saturday 13th April: Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh
Sunday 14th April: Town Hall, Birmingham
Tuesday 16th April: Adlephi Theatre, London

Tickets on sale Friday 29th September – 10am at ticketmaster.co.uk

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
