Texas to release new album ‘Hi’ in May

The lead single ‘Mr Haze’ is out now.

Published

Texas will release new album ‘Hi’ on 28th May 2021 via BMG.

The album features 14 new tracks including new single ‘Mr Haze’. Sharleen Spiteri and bass guitarist Johnny McElhone found some outtakes from the original ‘White on Blonde’ sessions that they forgot existed. Initially they thought these undiscovered gems could be released as a ‘lost’ album but listening to the tracks inspired them to write some really strong new material.

“Our excitement at finding this treasure trove of songs collided with our excitement back then and, unplanned, new songs started coming,” Spiteri says. “You could say we were inspired by ourselves!”

‘Hi’ is Texas’ 10th album. Three of the songs were written in lockdown, in Scotland, Wales, LA and Sweden. Collaborations include ‘Dark Fire’, written with Richard Hawley, while ‘Look What You’ve Done’, is a duet where Spiteri trades verses with Clare Grogan (Altered Images).

New single ‘Mr Haze’ is a soul -soaked Motown belter driven by a Donna Summer sample while another album highlight is the haunting piano ballad ‘Unbelievable’ with beautiful lyrics.

“We don’t usually do ballads,” Spiteri admits. “But this one really stuck. The words are very intimate and personal while the music sounds really epic.”

The tracklisting for ‘Hi’ is: 

Mr Haze
Hi w/ Wu-Tang Clan
Just Want To Be Liked
Unbelievable 
Moonstar
Dark Fire
Look What You’ve Done
Heaven Knows
You Can Call Me 
Sound of My Voice 
Falling 
Hi (Single Mix) 
Had A Hard Day *
Had to Leave *

* = Deluxe Album 

Texas play the following UK dates. Tickets on sale now

Feb 2022
Thu 10th         Dublin, Olympia
Fri 11th         Dublin, Olympia
Sun 13th         Belfast, Waterfront
Mon 14th        Belfast, Waterfront
Wed 16th        Island of Man, Villa Marina
Fri 18th        Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sat 19th        Halifax, Victoria Theatre
Mon 21st        Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
Tue 22nd        Northampton, Derngate
Thu 24th        Guildford, G Live
Fri 25th        Harrogate, Convention Centre
Sat 26th        Hull, Bonus Arena
Mon 28th        Sheffield, City Hall

Mar 2022
Tue 1st        Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Thu 3rd        Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Sat 5th        Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Mon 7th        Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Tue 8th        Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
Thu 10th        Bath, Forum
Fri 11th        Brighton, Centre
Sat 12th        Bournemouth, International Centre
Mon 14th        Cardiff, St David’s Hall
Tue 15th        Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
Wed 16th        London, Palladium
Fri 18th        Oxford, New Theatre
Sat 19th        Margate, Winter Gardens
Sun 20th        Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall

