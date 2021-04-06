Texas to release new album ‘Hi’ in May

Texas will release new album ‘Hi’ on 28th May 2021 via BMG.

The album features 14 new tracks including new single ‘Mr Haze’. Sharleen Spiteri and bass guitarist Johnny McElhone found some outtakes from the original ‘White on Blonde’ sessions that they forgot existed. Initially they thought these undiscovered gems could be released as a ‘lost’ album but listening to the tracks inspired them to write some really strong new material.

“Our excitement at finding this treasure trove of songs collided with our excitement back then and, unplanned, new songs started coming,” Spiteri says. “You could say we were inspired by ourselves!”



‘Hi’ is Texas’ 10th album. Three of the songs were written in lockdown, in Scotland, Wales, LA and Sweden. Collaborations include ‘Dark Fire’, written with Richard Hawley, while ‘Look What You’ve Done’, is a duet where Spiteri trades verses with Clare Grogan (Altered Images).



New single ‘Mr Haze’ is a soul -soaked Motown belter driven by a Donna Summer sample while another album highlight is the haunting piano ballad ‘Unbelievable’ with beautiful lyrics.

“We don’t usually do ballads,” Spiteri admits. “But this one really stuck. The words are very intimate and personal while the music sounds really epic.”



The tracklisting for ‘Hi’ is:



Mr Haze

Hi w/ Wu-Tang Clan

Just Want To Be Liked

Unbelievable

Moonstar

Dark Fire

Look What You’ve Done

Heaven Knows

You Can Call Me

Sound of My Voice

Falling

Hi (Single Mix)

Had A Hard Day *

Had to Leave *



* = Deluxe Album



Texas play the following UK dates. Tickets on sale now



Feb 2022

Thu 10th Dublin, Olympia

Fri 11th Dublin, Olympia

Sun 13th Belfast, Waterfront

Mon 14th Belfast, Waterfront

Wed 16th Island of Man, Villa Marina

Fri 18th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sat 19th Halifax, Victoria Theatre

Mon 21st Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Tue 22nd Northampton, Derngate

Thu 24th Guildford, G Live

Fri 25th Harrogate, Convention Centre

Sat 26th Hull, Bonus Arena

Mon 28th Sheffield, City Hall



Mar 2022

Tue 1st Leicester, De Montfort Hall

Thu 3rd Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Sat 5th Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Mon 7th Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Tue 8th Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Thu 10th Bath, Forum

Fri 11th Brighton, Centre

Sat 12th Bournemouth, International Centre

Mon 14th Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Tue 15th Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre

Wed 16th London, Palladium

Fri 18th Oxford, New Theatre

Sat 19th Margate, Winter Gardens

Sun 20th Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall