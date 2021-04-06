Texas to release new album ‘Hi’ in May

Texas will release new album ‘Hi’ on 28th May 2021 via BMG.
The album features 14 new tracks including new single ‘Mr Haze’. Sharleen Spiteri and bass guitarist Johnny McElhone found some outtakes from the original ‘White on Blonde’ sessions that they forgot existed. Initially they thought these undiscovered gems could be released as a ‘lost’ album but listening to the tracks inspired them to write some really strong new material.
“Our excitement at finding this treasure trove of songs collided with our excitement back then and, unplanned, new songs started coming,” Spiteri says. “You could say we were inspired by ourselves!”
‘Hi’ is Texas’ 10th album. Three of the songs were written in lockdown, in Scotland, Wales, LA and Sweden. Collaborations include ‘Dark Fire’, written with Richard Hawley, while ‘Look What You’ve Done’, is a duet where Spiteri trades verses with Clare Grogan (Altered Images).
New single ‘Mr Haze’ is a soul -soaked Motown belter driven by a Donna Summer sample while another album highlight is the haunting piano ballad ‘Unbelievable’ with beautiful lyrics.
“We don’t usually do ballads,” Spiteri admits. “But this one really stuck. The words are very intimate and personal while the music sounds really epic.”
The tracklisting for ‘Hi’ is:
Mr Haze
Hi w/ Wu-Tang Clan
Just Want To Be Liked
Unbelievable
Moonstar
Dark Fire
Look What You’ve Done
Heaven Knows
You Can Call Me
Sound of My Voice
Falling
Hi (Single Mix)
Had A Hard Day *
Had to Leave *
* = Deluxe Album
Texas play the following UK dates. Tickets on sale now
Feb 2022
Thu 10th Dublin, Olympia
Fri 11th Dublin, Olympia
Sun 13th Belfast, Waterfront
Mon 14th Belfast, Waterfront
Wed 16th Island of Man, Villa Marina
Fri 18th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Sat 19th Halifax, Victoria Theatre
Mon 21st Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
Tue 22nd Northampton, Derngate
Thu 24th Guildford, G Live
Fri 25th Harrogate, Convention Centre
Sat 26th Hull, Bonus Arena
Mon 28th Sheffield, City Hall
Mar 2022
Tue 1st Leicester, De Montfort Hall
Thu 3rd Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Sat 5th Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Mon 7th Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Tue 8th Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
Thu 10th Bath, Forum
Fri 11th Brighton, Centre
Sat 12th Bournemouth, International Centre
Mon 14th Cardiff, St David’s Hall
Tue 15th Llandudno, Venue Cymru Theatre
Wed 16th London, Palladium
Fri 18th Oxford, New Theatre
Sat 19th Margate, Winter Gardens
Sun 20th Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall