5 *NSYNC songs that we still can’t get enough of

In the late ’90s and early 2000s, there was one boy band that ruled the hearts of millions, setting the stage for a pop phenomenon that still resonates today. That band, of course, was *NSYNC.

With their harmonious vocals, synchronised dance moves, and catchy tunes, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick became household names. Fans had given up all hope of the band ever making music together following their split in 2004 but the five-piece is back together with new song ‘Better Place’ due this week.

Following their recent appearance at the MTV VMAs and to celebrate their new song this week, we take a trip down memory lane and revisit the top 5 *NSYNC songs that continue to make us pop till we drop.

1. “Tearin’ Up My Heart” (1997)

The song that introduced *NSYNC to the world! “Tearin’ Up My Heart” was released in 1997 as their debut single from the self-titled debut album. With its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics, it was an instant hit. The song’s upbeat tempo and harmonious vocals showcased the group’s undeniable talent, and it remains a fan favorite, even after all these years.

2. ‘Bye Bye Bye’ (2000)

‘Bye Bye Bye’ is arguably *NSYNC’s most iconic song. Released in 2000 as the lead single from their sophomore album ‘No Strings Attached’, this track skyrocketed the band to superstardom. With its unforgettable puppet-themed music video and the famous “bye bye bye” hand gesture, this song became a pop culture sensation. Its infectious chorus and danceable beat still have us singing along and imitating those signature dance moves whenever it comes on.

3. “It’s Gonna Be Me” (2000)

“It’s Gonna Be Me” continued *NSYNC’s chart-topping streak when it was released in 2000 as the second single from ‘No Strings Attached’. This song became an anthem for anyone looking to claim their love interest before anyone else did. With its memorable music video set in a toy store and a chorus that’s impossible to forget, it’s a timeless gem that we still can’t resist belting out.

4. ‘This I Promise You’ (2000)

To balance out their upbeat hits, *NSYNC gave us the beautiful and heartfelt ballad ‘This I Promise You’. Released in 2000 as the third single from ‘No Strings Attached’, this song became a staple at weddings and romantic occasions. With its touching lyrics and soaring harmonies, it remains one of *NSYNC’s most beloved slow jams.

5. ‘Pop’ (2001)

In 2001, *NSYNC decided to address the haters with ‘Pop’. This energetic track, from their album ‘Celebrity’, was a departure from their previous sound and showcased their growth as artists. The song’s lyrics cheekily acknowledge their critics while delivering a message of self-assuredness and authenticity. It’s a fun and infectious tune that encourages you to embrace your individuality.