‘Blue Beetle’ coming to Digital this month and physical formats in October

DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ will be released to purchase digitally in the UK on 25th September 2023 with a 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD release to follow on 30th October.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto (‘Charm City Kings’) with Xolo Maridueña (‘Cobra Kai’) as the titular character, the cast also includes Adriana Barraza (‘Rambo: Last Blood’), Damían Alcázar (‘Narcos’), Elpidia Carrillo (‘Mayans M.C.’), Bruna Marquezine (‘Maldivas’), Raoul Max Trujillo (‘Mayans M.C.’), with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (‘Monarch’), and George Lopez (‘Smurf’). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo (‘American Horror Stories’) and Harvey Guillén (‘What We Do in the Shadows’).

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

‘Blue Beetle’ is written Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by John Rickard and Zev Foreman and executive produced by Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant.

Extras on the 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases include:

‘Generations: Blue Beetle’ – 4-part documentary

Told in distinct chapters, explore the journeys of actors and filmmakers bringing ‘Blue Beetle’ to the big screen for the first time ever. Audiences will be immersed in the POV of filmmakers who showcase their experiences on set and in their creative studios making the story of this DC character a reality.

Nana Knows Best – featurette

Witness Nana’s transformation from an adorable ‘abuelita’ into a machine gun-wielding revolutionary, and stop in for a few of her most fun moments on set throughout production.

Scarab Vision – 2-part featurette

Xolo Maridueña hosts this series of scene study walk throughs that showcases how the scarab works and the role it plays in some of Blue Beetle’s most epic moments.

Fans can pre-order exclusive ‘Blue Beetle’ bundles at the Warner Bros Shop, including the film with an exclusive Blue Beetle Funko Pop! Vinyl figure. Visit https://shop.warnerbros.co.uk/collections/blue-beetle to pre-order.