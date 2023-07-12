‘Blue Beetle’: new trailer arrives for DC superhero movie ahead of debut next month

The countdown is officially on for ‘Blue Beetle’, the latest DC film to hit the big screen, and a new trailer has been released as anticipation continues to build.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, ‘Blue Beetle’ stars Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, with Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez. ‘Blue Beetle’ marks the DC Super Hero’s first time on the big screen.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

Watch the new trailer at the top of this article to get a taste of what’s to come from the much-anticipated film.

‘Blue Beetle’ will be released in the UK on 18th August 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.