‘All Of Us Strangers’: Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal star in mysterious romantic drama

The trailer has been released for Andrew Haigh’s (‘Weekend’) mysterious new romantic drama ‘All Of Us Strangers’.

Starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell, the film is directed by Haigh who wrote the screenplay based on the novel ‘Strangers’ by Taichi Yamada.

One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article to see the star-studded cast in action. It looks like the film is going to mix elements of drama, romance and fantasy and early word from the festival circuit is positive.

‘All Of Us Strangers’ will be released in cinemas on 26th January 2024.