‘Cassandro’ review

Gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz (Gael García Bernal) is trying to make a name for himself in the world of lucha libre wrestling matches. Going under the name El Topo (The Mole), he has limited success but his fortune begins to turn around when his new trainer Sabrina (Roberta Colindrez) convinces him to become an exótico, a luchador performing in drag. Initially reluctant, Saúl takes on the identity of Cassandro, which catapults him to fame and success.

‘Cassandro’ is a biopic based on the life of Saúl Armendáriz, an El Paso, Texas-born professional wrestler who became known as the ‘Liberace of Lucha Libre’. An entertaining film that pulls on the heartstrings, ‘Cassandro’ explores the two passions in Saúl’s life – wrestling and his devotion to his mother. When we first meet Saúl he’s throwing himself (literally) into matches that he stands little chance of winning but his determination drives him to continue trying to make a name for himself in lucha libre. Living with his mother, who partly blames Saúl’s sexuality for the breakdown of her relationship with his father, Saúl dreams of becoming famous and successful so that he can provide a better life for her.

Credit: Prime Video / Amazon Studios

Saúl’s backstory is filled in mostly through flashbacks. We see scenes of him as a young boy with his father and are shown pivotal moments that bonded him with his mother. That narrative device underpins the whole film emotionally and it ensures that some of its more serious moments hit home. While he’s wrestling as El Topo, we learn that Saúl is having an affair with closeted married fellow wrestler Gerado aka El Comandante (Raúl Castillo), who he has fallen in love with but can’t see that they’re never going to have a real future together. Later in the film we see the homophobic abuse Saúl endures, which adds further weight to Gerado’s decision to stay in the closet.

The film switches a gear once Saúl meets Sabrina, the ambitious trainer that believes she can help him, and agrees to embrace being an exótico. Humour is injected into the film more frequently as we see Cassandro in the ring, taunting his opponents and being unapologetically flamboyant. In these moments Gael García Bernal really shines, embracing his own cheeky side and really channelling the real Cassandro. He’s impressively athletic in the wrestling scenes and you can tell he’s relishing the opportunity to play a character that is more playful than we’ve seen him portray before. It’s his performance that really drives the film and his presence on screen is magnetic.

Much has been made ahead of the film’s release of the appearance of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, who most people will know as the Latin music superstar Bad Bunny. Film fans may have already seen him opposite Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’, where he impressed in a small role. In ‘Cassandro’ he plays Felipe, one of the men that helps Saúl realise his dreams and he becomes a potential love interest too. While he has no more screen time than he did in ‘Bullet Train’, Ocasio shows that his charisma easily translates to film and he acquits himself well here.

Credit: Prime Video / Amazon Studios

Perla De La Rosa, who plays Saúl’s mother Yocasta, is worthy of a mention too. Her chemistry with Bernal is palpable and they convince fully as mother and son. Some of the film’s best scenes are when the two actors are together, and De La Rosa really brings to the surface the conflict she feels about how her life has turned out and the role she believes her son has played in it.

‘Cassandro’ is one of my favourite films that I’ve seen this year. It’s packed with heart and laughs, but there’s a serious and emotional undertone that grounds the biopic. It’s clear that Saúl’s life hasn’t been easy but this film shows that he’s never been averse to throwing himself into situations others would run a mile from. His resilience and determination shines through in this story and Bernal plays him with gusto and plenty of careful consideration. ‘Cassandro’ is a biopic that may catch you off-guard and even if you don’t know much about the real Cassandro, you’ll find plenty here to sink your teeth into and enjoy.

Cast: Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio Director: Roger Ross Williams Writers: Roger Ross Williams & David Teague Certificate: 15 Duration: 107 mins Released by: Prime Video Release date: 22nd September 2023