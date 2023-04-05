HomeFilm'Blue Beetle': watch the trailer for the DC Superhero's first big screen...

‘Blue Beetle’: watch the trailer for the DC Superhero’s first big screen outing

The trailer has been released for ‘Blue Beetle’, the debut big screen outing for the DC Superhero.

The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Blue Beetle
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures UK

It also stars Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, with Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle..

You can watch the trailer for ‘Blue Beetle’ at the top of this article.

‘Blue Beetle’ will be released in the UK on 18th August 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.
