‘Blue Beetle’: two new posters released for the upcoming DC superhero film

Two new posters have been released for upcoming DC superhero film ‘Blue Beetle’.

One poster shows various members of the cast with Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) in the centre, while the other poster just showcases Blue Beetle in costume. You can see both of the posters below:

Credit: Warner Bros

Credit: Warner Bros

‘Blue Beetle’ is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and stars Xolo Maridueña, Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, with Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez.

The film marks the first time the character has been seen on the big screen. It features a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (‘Miss Bala) based on characters from DC.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.

‘Blue Beetle’ will be released in the UK on 18th August 2023 by Warner Bros. Pictures.