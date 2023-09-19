Kenny Thomas to head out on the road with ‘HIM’ Tour in 2024

British soul legend Kenny Thomas will hit the road in Spring 2024 for his 9-date ‘HIM’ UK Tour.

Fans can expect to hear all of the hits including ‘Thinking About Your Love’, ‘Best Of You’ and ‘Outstanding’. The full list of dates for the run is at the bottom of this article.

On the tour, Thomas says, “Live gigs are one of the most enjoyable aspects of being a musician and it’s where my fans come together for a night of Soul-music and serious partying. So to announce the ‘HIM’ 2024 tour is really exciting for me and the band, and it’s an opportunity for us to play songs from my third album ‘HIM’ which was never commercially released.

Over three decades on from when I first started out, this tour demonstrates that Soul-Music is here to stay. “

The announcement comes off the back of news that Thomas is to release a ‘Best Of’ album this year on 3rd November 2023. Released on vinyl and CD, the album features all the big hits, fan favourites, and thought-to-be lost masters from his unreleased third album ‘HIM’, which were recently discovered.

In November and December this year, Thomas will embark on his ‘Brit-soul ascending’ tour performing his biggest UK theatre tour in over 20 years including a date at London’s Indigo at The O2.

The full dates for the ‘HIM’ Tour in May 2024 are:

16th May – Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

17th May – Edinburgh Queens Hall

18th May – Buxton Opera House

19th May – York Grand Opera House

21st May – Bristol St George’s

23rd May – Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

24th May – Guildford G Live

25th May – Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

26th May – Ipswich Corn Exchange