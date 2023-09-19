Listen: Sugababes release new song ‘When the Rain Comes’

Sugababes have released new single ‘When the Rain Comes’, which arrived last Friday in celebration of their sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena.

10 years after the release of their last single ‘Flatline’, ‘When the Rain Comes’ is a special release from the band as a thank you to their fans. The band wrote the song with George Moore (Stormzy) and Iain James (Little Mix). Moore produced the track with Sugababes’ live band.

The band add “We loved being back in the studio and writing this song this summer, and it feels like the perfect song to release to coincide with our biggest headline show to date. This song is a celebration of the people in our lives who stand by us and lift us up through the good and bad times. The three of us have been that for each other over the years, and we felt there was no better way to mark this moment in our journey than with this song.”

With a new album due next year, Sugababes have had a busy time the past 2 years. They’ve played sold-out shows, headline festival sets (including a field-closing Glastonbury performance) and they’ve performed to over half a million fans this year alone.

Sugababes originally formed in 1998 with Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy. They returned as MKS in 2013 with ‘Flatline’ before taking back the rights to the Sugababes name.