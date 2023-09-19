Dave Matthews Band announce spring 2024 European and UK tour

Dave Matthews Band will return to Europe and the UK for the first time in five years in April 2024 for a 19-date headline tour.

The run will take the band to 14 countries, starting on 2nd April at AFAS Live in Amsterdam and including two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 24th and 25th of April. The full list of dates is detailed at the bottom of this article.

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. The tour is in support of the band’s new album ‘Walk Around The Moon’. The band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and they will close out 2023 with a fall North American tour and shows in Pretoria and Cape Town, Africa.

The full list of dates for the 2024 tour is:

April 2 Amsterdam, The Netherlands AFAS Live

April 4 Cologne, Germany Palladium

April 5 Hannover, Germany Swiss Life Hall

April 7 Oslo, Norway Spektrum

April 8 Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus

April 10 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

April 12 Warsaw, Poland Torwar

April 14 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

April 16 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Universum

April 17 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

April 19 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum

April 20 Florence, Italy Mandela Forum

April 24 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

April 25 London, UK Royal Albert Hall

April 27 Dublin, Ireland 3 Arena

April 29 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester

May 1 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

May 2 Paris, France Salle Pleyel

May 5 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday 22nd September at 9am. Visit http://www.davematthewsband.com for specific times and further details.