Dave Matthews Band
Credit: Sanjay Suchak

Dave Matthews Band announce spring 2024 European and UK tour

Pip Ellwood-Hughes
By Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Dave Matthews Band will return to Europe and the UK for the first time in five years in April 2024 for a 19-date headline tour.

The run will take the band to 14 countries, starting on 2nd April at AFAS Live in Amsterdam and including two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 24th and 25th of April. The full list of dates is detailed at the bottom of this article.

Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. The tour is in support of the band’s new album ‘Walk Around The Moon’. The band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and they will close out 2023 with a fall North American tour and shows in Pretoria and Cape Town, Africa.

The full list of dates for the 2024 tour is:

April 2                  Amsterdam, The Netherlands                        AFAS Live
April 4                  Cologne, Germany                                        Palladium
April 5                  Hannover, Germany                                      Swiss Life Hall
April 7                  Oslo, Norway                                                Spektrum
April 8                  Stockholm, Sweden                                      Cirkus
April 10                Copenhagen, Denmark                                 Royal Arena
April 12                Warsaw, Poland                                            Torwar
April 14                Berlin, Germany                                           Verti Music Hall
April 16                Prague, Czech Republic                              O2 Universum
April 17                Vienna, Austria                                             Gasometer
April 19                Milan, Italy                                                    Mediolanum Forum
April 20                Florence, Italy                                               Mandela Forum
April 24                London, UK                                                     Royal Albert Hall
April 25                London, UK                                                     Royal Albert Hall
April 27                Dublin, Ireland                                               3 Arena
April 29                Manchester, UK                                             O2 Apollo Manchester
May 1                   Brussels, Belgium                                           Forest National
May 2                   Paris, France                                                   Salle Pleyel
May 5                   Lisbon, Portugal                                             Altice Arena

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday 22nd September at 9am. Visit http://www.davematthewsband.com for specific times and further details.

