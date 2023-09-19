Dave Matthews Band announce spring 2024 European and UK tour

Dave Matthews Band will return to Europe and the UK for the first time in five years in April 2024 for a 19-date headline tour.
The run will take the band to 14 countries, starting on 2nd April at AFAS Live in Amsterdam and including two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 24th and 25th of April. The full list of dates is detailed at the bottom of this article.
Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. The tour is in support of the band’s new album ‘Walk Around The Moon’. The band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and they will close out 2023 with a fall North American tour and shows in Pretoria and Cape Town, Africa.
The full list of dates for the 2024 tour is:
April 2 Amsterdam, The Netherlands AFAS Live
April 4 Cologne, Germany Palladium
April 5 Hannover, Germany Swiss Life Hall
April 7 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
April 8 Stockholm, Sweden Cirkus
April 10 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
April 12 Warsaw, Poland Torwar
April 14 Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall
April 16 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Universum
April 17 Vienna, Austria Gasometer
April 19 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum
April 20 Florence, Italy Mandela Forum
April 24 London, UK Royal Albert Hall
April 25 London, UK Royal Albert Hall
April 27 Dublin, Ireland 3 Arena
April 29 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester
May 1 Brussels, Belgium Forest National
May 2 Paris, France Salle Pleyel
May 5 Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday 22nd September at 9am. Visit http://www.davematthewsband.com for specific times and further details.