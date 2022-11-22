Connect with us

Win tickets to see Kenny Thomas at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in December

You could be going to see the British soul legend live.

Published

Kenny Thomas
Credit: Nightfly Management

British soul icon Kenny Thomas is performing a headline show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush on Saturday 10th December 2022 and you could be there.

Thomas, who rose to fame in the 90s with his classic album ‘Voices’ and the hits ‘Thinking About Your Love’ and ‘Best Of You’. This year, Thomas has been releasing new music with singles ‘Contagious’ and ‘Got It On Time’, with a new album on the way in Spring 2023.

At the show next month, Thomas will perform selections from across his career including his biggest hits and new material.

Listen to ‘Got It On Time’ below:

We’ve got 1 pair of tickets to give away to the show. To be in with a chance of winning, enter below:

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Tuesday 29th November 2022.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 16.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Transport to and from the venue, and accommodation, is not provided as part of the prize.
  5. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  6. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  7. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  8. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  9. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  10. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  11. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

