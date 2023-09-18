‘Payback’: watch the trailer for ITV’s upcoming crime thriller starring Morven Christie

ITV is bringing new crime thriller series ‘Payback’ to our screens in October and you can see the trailer for it at the top of this article.

Starring Morven Christie, Peter Mullan, Prasanna Puwanarajah and Derek Riddell, the series is produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television and written by acclaimed screenwriter Debbie O’Malley.

A compelling character-led series, ‘Payback’ follows Lexie Noble, played by Christie (‘The Bay’), as she becomes entangled in a perilous police operation to topple a notorious crime lord, Cal Morris, played by Peter Mullan (‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’).

With an idyllic family lifestyle in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal Morris’ illegal earnings on a vast scale. Jared’s every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan (Puwanarajah) and DCI Adam Guthrie (Riddell), who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice.

A partner in Jared’s business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger.

‘Payback’ will air on ITV1 in October and be available as a series for streaming on ITVX.