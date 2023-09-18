‘Chucky’ Season 3: Chucky’s in the White House in the new trailer

A brand new trailer has been released for ‘Chucky’ Season 3 ahead of its return in the US on 4th October 2023.

In the trailer Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) has found himself in the White House where the President’s (series vet Devon Sawa in a new role) son has become friends with him. How he ended up there and what his plan is remains to be seen.

The trailer confirms the returns of Zackary Arthur (Jake), Björgvin Arnarson (Devon), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy), Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany), Fiona Dourif (Nica) and Alex Vincent (Andy). As far as we can see Christine Elise (Kyle) isn’t in the trailer but we’re sure she’ll return at some point during the season.

In terms of the plot, it seems Chucky is now in the White House but he’s not done with Jake, Devon and Lexy yet. The trio heads off to D.C. to kill him once-and-for-all, and to find Lexy’s sister Caroline (Carina London Battrick), who was taken by Tiffany at the end of season 2. If you watch the trailer closely, it looks like Chucky may finally murder Andy too!

The new season will be split into two with the first half airing in 2023 and the second half due to follow in 2024, with an exact date to be announced. The previous two seasons aired weekly uninterrupted and as the show was filmed before the current writers’ and actors’ strikes, it’s unclear why the new season is being split.

‘Chucky’ Season 3 will premiere on 4th October 2023 on Syfy, USA and Peacock in the US. A UK air date is yet to be confirmed.