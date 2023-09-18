Walter Presents: ‘The Bank Hacker’ on Channel 4 and C4 Streaming this month

Walter Presents is bringing the thrilling Belgian drama ‘The Bank Hacker’, inspired by true events, to Channel 4 and C4 Streaming this month.

Set in Antwerp, a teenager commits a daring bank heist in this high-stakes, character-driven thriller. After two years in prison, professional con man Alidor Van Praet sets out to rebuild the illegal fortune the police seized from him. When he spots 19-year-old Jeremy Peeter’s hacking skills at a computing convention, he realizes that this shy teenager is the key to making it happen. Alidor’s expert team of criminals mastermind a plan, that is as ingenious as it is daring, to hijack the digital highway of money transfers that run between banks.

It’s a score that could make them hundreds of millions in cash – but for Jeremy, it’s personal. This is his chance to get revenge on the financial system that drove his father to suicide. However, Jeremy begins to realise just how ruthless Alidor really is and consequently the potential danger he has put himself in. Although he does not take lightly to Alidor’s threats, and a power struggle ensues. As the heist unfolds and events take an unexpected turn, who is really control and will they succeed?

The eight-part series is created by Frank van Mechelen, Joost Wynant, Maarten Goffin and Kristof Hoefkens. It stars Tijmen Govaerts, Ella-June Henrard, Gene Bervoets and Koen De Graeve.

Walter Presents: ‘The Bank Hacker’ will premiere on Channel 4 at 12.15am on Monday 25th September and it will be available as a full boxset on C4 Streaming from Friday 22nd September 2023.