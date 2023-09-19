‘The FRIENDS Experience’ heading to Dublin in October

‘The FRIENDS Experience’ is heading to Ireland for the first time it has been announced today.

Following a hugely successful European tour, when over 250,000 Friends fans attended in Paris and Brussels alone, and recent UK debut in Birmingham, ‘The FRIENDS Experience’ will be heading to the Theatre Of Light, The Point Square, Dublin from 24 October 2023.

‘FRIENDS’ fans will be brought one step closer to their favourite characters as they take a look at the making of the show, replica costumes and props and recreate some of the most iconic moments from the globally loved television series, in this truly unique interactive experience, created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group.

Featuring a variety of nostalgia-packed, interactive recreated sets including Monica’s kitchen and the iconic ‘FRIENDS’ fountain, The ‘FRIENDS’ Experience provides guests with the opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with plenty of photo opportunities and chances to recreate their favourite scenes, such as peeking around Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relaxing in Chandler and Joey’s recliners or helping Ross with the infamous sofa pivot. No ‘FRIENDS’ experience would complete without paying homage to the show’s famed coffee house, Central Perk which will be fully recreated in Dublin’s Theatre of Light, complete with the legendary orange sofa. ‘FRIENDS’ fans will also be able to take home a momento of their visit from The ‘FRIENDS’ Experience Retail Store where they will find a selection of exclusive merchandise.

“We are very excited to bring ‘The FRIENDS Experience’ to Dublin for the very first time – we know Ireland is full of FRIENDS™ fans, so we can’t wait to see them on the famous orange sofa,” said Stacy Moscatelli, Chief Executive Officer of Original X Productions. “’FRIENDS’ fans will be able to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favourite moments and celebrate the show like never before. For its UK and Ireland and European tours, Original X Productions will be partnering with The Luna Entertainment Group along with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, to help bring this incredible interactive space to life in Dublin, celebrating the worldwide fandom of ‘FRIENDS’.”

Outside of the flagship in New York City, ‘The FRIENDS Experience’ has also visited 13 US cities including recent stops in San Francisco, Seattle, and Detroit and has active global touring locations in Long Beach, California, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Tickets for ‘The FRIENDS Experience’ in Dublin will be on sale from 22nd September and can be purchased via www.FriendsTheExperience.com/Dublin.

Sign up to the 24-hour pre-sale via www.FriendsTheExperience.com/Dublin