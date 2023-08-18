Charlie Puth drops steamy new single ‘Lipstick’

Celebrated singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has once again taken the music world by storm with the release of his highly anticipated single, ‘Lipstick’, out now on Atlantic Records.

Teaming up with acclaimed producers Happy Perez and Pop Wansel, Puth has crafted a magnetic anthem that exudes passion and perfectly captures the raw allure of attraction. His signature velvety vocals effortlessly intertwine with the intricate production, complemented by soulful instrumentation that underscores his remarkable versatility as a musician.

Recognized as one of the industry’s most reliable hitmakers and sought-after collaborators, Puth continually pushes creative boundaries, consistently redefining genres. ‘Lipstick’ stands as a shining testament to his evolving artistry while remaining true to his distinctive sound.

As a tantalizing glimpse into what lies ahead, ‘Lipstick’ serves as the lead single from Puth’s forthcoming fourth studio album, slated for release in the near future. In 2022, Puth dropped his third studio album, ‘CHARLIE’, also under the Atlantic Records banner. The album featured chart-topping hits like ‘Left and Right’ (featuring Jung Kook of BTS), “That’s Hilarious,” and ‘Light Switch’. ‘CHARLIE’ has garnered an impressive 2.7 billion global streams and earned acclaim from critics around the globe.

After the release of ‘CHARLIE’, Puth embarked on the ‘One Night Only’ tour, bringing his latest album and greatest hits to fans around the world in an up-close-and-personal setting. The momentum continues as Puth embarks on ‘The CHARLIE Live Experience Tour,’ which recently wrapped up its North American leg and is now gearing up for an exciting journey through Asia and Australia. For a comprehensive list of tour dates and ticket information, visit https://www.charlieputh.com/charlietheliveexperience.