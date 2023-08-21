Neil Young’s iconic ‘Harvest Moon’ album revisited with clear vinyl release in September

Back on 2nd November 1992, Neil Young unleashed his 19th studio album, the legendary ‘Harvest Moon’. A quarter of a century had passed since his debut self-titled record emerged on Reprise Records in 1968, and the mark he left on contemporary music had firmly established him within an exclusive realm of revered artists and masterful songwriters.

In a fashion characteristic of many of Young’s creations, ‘Harvest Moon’ became an instant muse, etching itself into the collective consciousness in a league of its own. Now, this iconic album is set to re-emerge on 22nd September, taking form as a 3-sided, double-album meticulously pressed on clear vinyl. It stands tall amongst Young’s esteemed discography as a one-of-a-kind rock & roll masterpiece, contributing to the rich tapestry of musical history.

Born of the analog realm and woven with digital technology, the album boasts gems like ‘From Hank to Hendrix’, ‘Unknown Legend’, and ‘One of These Days’. These tracks swiftly secured a worldwide audience, traversing generational divides and solidifying Young’s status as an avant-garde artist who had been reshaping the musical landscape for over three decades.

Young, in his inimitable manner, had once again seized the public’s imagination, employing a musical style he had virtually pioneered. Teaming up with producer and pedal steel guitarist Ben Keith, keyboardist Spooner Oldham, bassist Tim Drummond, and drummer Kenny Buttrey, Young’s ensemble fashioned a timeless soundscape that stood out distinctly in an era characterized by louder, more aggressive sonic trends. True to form, Young’s musical deviation was met with resounding acclaim.

‘Harvest Moon’ played host to an array of guest artists, including Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor, Nicolette Larson, and Astrid Young. Coming on the heels of Young’s preceding albums such as ‘Freedom’, ‘Ragged Glory’, ‘Arc’, and ‘Weld’, ‘Harvest Moon’ showcased his capacity to explore diverse styles with an audacious spirit.

Embraced both by dedicated followers and newcomers alike, ‘Harvest Moon’ swiftly cemented itself as one of Young’s most cherished and timeless creations. Its impact reverberated worldwide, achieving double platinum certification in the U.S., 5x platinum in Canada, and gold in the UK and Australia. The album’s excellence was further validated when it secured the 1994 Juno Award in Canada for Album of the Year. With this new clear vinyl release, the original pristine soundscape, crafted by a handful of musicians harmonizing within an atmosphere of soulful resonance, is rekindled with renewed wonder.

The ’Harvest Moon’ reissue is now available to pre-order at https://neilyoung.warnerartists.net/gb/.

‘Harvest Moon’ tracklist:

Side A:

1. ‘Unknown Legend’

2. ‘From Hank To Hendrix’

3. ‘You And Me’

4. ‘Harvest Moon’

Side B:

1. ‘War Of Man’

2. ‘One Of These Days’

3. ‘Such A Woman’

Side C:

1. ‘Old King’

2. ‘Dreamin’ Man’

3. ‘Natural Beauty’

Side D: Etching